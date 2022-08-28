(Video) Pablo Fornals scores long-range looping strike vs. Aston Villa

Despite enduring a poor first half, West Ham United have taken the lead against Aston Villa in the game’s second 45-minutes.

Piling the pressure on Steven Gerrard, South American playmaker Pablo Fornals has scored a long-range effort which looped its way past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

The Argentine’s second-half strike, which was scored in the 74th minute, has put the Hammers on course to win their first game of the new 2022-23 season.

Images courtesy of DAZN