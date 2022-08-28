(Video) Pablo Fornals scores long-range looping strike vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite enduring a poor first half, West Ham United have taken the lead against Aston Villa in the game’s second 45-minutes.

Piling the pressure on Steven Gerrard, South American playmaker Pablo Fornals has scored a long-range effort which looped its way past goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

MORE: “I find him extremely irritating” – Richard Keys lays into Mikel Arteta despite Arsenal win

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Joe Hart suffers brutal head injury during 9-0 Celtic thumping
(Video) Arsenal loanee fires in sensational long-range strike vs. Nice
(Video) Ruben Neves fires in long-range rocket vs. Newcastle United

The Argentine’s second-half strike, which was scored in the 74th minute, has put the Hammers on course to win their first game of the new 2022-23 season.

Images courtesy of DAZN

More Stories Pablo Fornals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.