(Video) Ruben Neves fires in long-range rocket vs. Newcastle United

Ruben Neves has opened the scoring against Newcastle United in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Molineux Stadium.

The Portugal international, who is best known for his long-range striking ability, has once again lived up to the hype.

Picking up the ball on the edge of his opponent’s area, Neves, who was urged to shoot by the home fans, unleashed a powerful strike which left Nick Pope with absolutley no chance.

MORE: Manchester United close to finally agreeing €100m transfer, move to “accelerate” in next 24-48hrs

Check out the moment the 25-year-old opened the game’s scoring just before half-time below.