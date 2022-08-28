(Video) Ruben Neves fires in long-range rocket vs. Newcastle United

Newcastle United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Ruben Neves has opened the scoring against Newcastle United in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Molineux Stadium.

The Portugal international, who is best known for his long-range striking ability, has once again lived up to the hype.

Picking up the ball on the edge of his opponent’s area, Neves, who was urged to shoot by the home fans, unleashed a powerful strike which left Nick Pope with absolutley no chance.

MORE: Manchester United close to finally agreeing €100m transfer, move to “accelerate” in next 24-48hrs

More Stories / Latest News
When is transfer deadline day 2022 and which Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea deals could still go through?
Ajax manager breaks silence on Antony’s proposed transfer to Man United
Mikel Arteta rubbishes claims Arsenal are title contenders

Check out the moment the 25-year-old opened the game’s scoring just before half-time below.

More Stories Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.