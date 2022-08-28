(Video) Superb outside-of-the-boot cross from Richarlison sets Kane up for second vs. Forest

Nottingham Forest FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur have doubled their lead against Nottingham Forest.

Star striker Harry Kane bagged his 200th Premier League goal early in the game’s first half.

However, despite fighting back valiantly, Steve Cooper’s Forest are all but out of the contest after England’s Kane notched a brace.

Credit must also be paid to winger Richarlison, who delivered a superb outside-of-the-boot cross to his new teammate.

Check out the moment Kane scored his 201st Premier League goal below.

