West Ham could now sign £200k-a-week man for absolutely nothing

Even though he still has one year left on his deal, according to reports, West Ham United could sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley for free.

That’s because, according to The Sun, Todd Boehley is so fed up with the former Everton midfielder that he is willing to release him from his £200,000-per week contract ahead of time.

Should that happen, the former England international will be available on a free transfer and David Moyes’ Hammers are one club rumoured to be interested.

Whether or not a move materialises before next week’s deadline day, remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, still at the age of 28 and with Moyes knowing the Englishman well from their time together at Everton, if anyone can get the midfielder back to his best, it’s the Scotsman.

