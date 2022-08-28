West Ham fear fan-favourite could leave the club to join Newcastle

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing West Ham right-back, Harrison Ashby.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are rumoured to want Ashby before the summer transfer window’s deadline day next week and will offer the Hammers £2.5m to secure a deal.

Whether or not David Moyes sanctions a sale remains to be seen, however, with Ashby unlikely to force his way into the Hammers’ first team any time soon, a move to the northeast may be the 20-year-old’s best option.

Since joining the Londoners’ youth academy several years ago, Ashby, who was promoted to the club’s under-21s back in 2020, has gone on to feature in 65 youth matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.

