West Ham fear fan-favourite could leave the club to join Newcastle

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing West Ham right-back, Harrison Ashby.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are rumoured to want Ashby before the summer transfer window’s deadline day next week and will offer the Hammers £2.5m to secure a deal.

Whether or not David Moyes sanctions a sale remains to be seen, however, with Ashby unlikely to force his way into the Hammers’ first team any time soon, a move to the northeast may be the 20-year-old’s best option.

MORE: Manchester United close to finally agreeing €100m transfer, move to “accelerate” in next 24-48hrs

Since joining the Londoners’ youth academy several years ago, Ashby, who was promoted to the club’s under-21s back in 2020, has gone on to feature in 65 youth matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.