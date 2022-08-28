When is transfer deadline day 2022 and which Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea deals could still go through?

We’re edging closer to transfer deadline day 2022 as the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are running out of time to get in the signings they want.

Many big sagas are still unresolved after a lengthy saga, with ongoing transfer rumours involving big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As seems to be the case after basically every transfer window these days as fees continue to rise, this has already been a record summer in terms of Premier League spending, and it’s not over yet.

Big names like Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been on the move this summer, while further big spending on the likes of Wesley Fofana and Antony looks imminent.

When is transfer deadline day 2022?

Fans will be keeping a close eye on the developments of the next few days as the deadline is 11pm on Thursday the 1st of September.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have asked Barcelona about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the player's preference is to join Chelsea. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 28, 2022

Transfer deadline day is always a dramatic affair, with twists and turns surely ahead as clubs might be more open to improving their offers or allowing players to leave in swap deals as they run out of time to be more careful about the finer details of negotiations.

Thursday the 1st of September is sure to have some surprises in store, and the few days building up to that should also see many clubs majorly step up their efforts to land the targets they want.

Who could the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea sign?

As mentioned above, there are a few big names whose futures remain unresolved, while others look closer to finally moving after lengthy speculation.

Wesley Fofana is having his Chelsea medical today, so it shouldn’t be too long before that’s made official. Meanwhile, the big development today is that Man Utd have agreed a fee for Antony at long, long last.

Expect Chelsea to have one or two more names coming in, with strong speculation continuing to link them with big names like Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

Liverpool could even be about to make a late move to sign a midfielder. And there’s the growing feeling that there might be a final flourish from Arsenal, who are being linked with Youri Tielemans and Pedro Neto, having already strengthened well with the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The most expensive transfers of summer 2022 so far

Aurelien Tchouameni – €80m (from Monaco, to Real Madrid)

Darwin Nunez – €75m (from Benfica, to Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt – €70m (from Juventus, to Bayern Munich)

Marc Cucurella – €65m (from Brighton, to Chelsea)

Erling Haaland – €60m (from Borussia Dortmund, to Manchester City)