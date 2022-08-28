Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target’s agents exploring “many options”

The agents of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha have been exploring options for the player in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says it currently looks quiet on Zaha’s situation, with Roma being the club he came closest to joining earlier in the summer, before Paulo Dybala was signed as a priority instead.

Zaha was recently mentioned as an option for Arsenal by Dean Jones on The Football Terrace, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners are really that seriously interested.

When asked about Zaha’s future at Palace, Romano made no mention of Arsenal, suggesting perhaps that the interest is not as strong as other sources have suggested.

“His agents have explored many options but so far it is a quiet situation,” Romano said.

“Surprises are not ruled out – but Vieira is happy with Zaha.

“The club closest to signing him was AS Roma before completing the Dybala deal, which Jose Mourinho wanted as the priority.”

Arsenal fans would surely welcome Zaha as a much-needed replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who flopped at the Emirates Stadium and who has now joined Nice on loan.