Ajax in advanced talks with Premier League club for 29-year-old’s return

Ajax are in advanced talks with Chelsea over re-signing winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Dutch club are in need of a new winger following the pending transfer of Antony to Manchester United which will be finalised in the next few days. Ajax are set to receive a huge £85m for the Brazilian, according to Sky Sports, and some of that will now be reinvested into the Chelsea star.

The Premier League club signed Ziyech back in 2020 for a fee of around £33.3m and the Moroccan international signed a five-year deal, as reported by Sky Sports, but things have not worked out as planned apart from a few good performances here and there from the 29-year-old.

Ziyech is said to want to return to Ajax after being told he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel’s plans but a deal is said to be complicated due to the club’s differences in valuation, reports Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, states that Ajax do not even want to do a permanent deal and would prefer a loan move for now as they haven’t planned for the transfer of their former star.

This is a deal that will go all the way to Deadline Day as Ziyech seeks a return to the club that made him a name.