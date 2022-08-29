Exclusive: Former Man United ace on what Antony transfer could mean for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Antony transfer is edging closer for Manchester United, and it will be intriguing to see what this means for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick suggested that this signing most likely spells the end for Ronaldo at the club, while the arrival of this exciting big-name signing also helps soften the blow of the departure of a club legend.

Chadwick is a big fan of Antony and expects him to prove a good fit in Erik ten Hag’s side, but it seems he now can’t see a way back for Ronaldo under the new manager.

“He’s (Antony) a hugely exciting player who I think the fans are going to enjoy watching. He’s got ability to score and create goals,” Chadwick said.

“Elanga’s come in and done a good job but you would have to say Antony’s ceiling is probably higher. I think he can come in and add options. Bringing Antony in now, and hopefully they can get it done this week, adds loads to that front three.

“You can see Ten Hag’s going to keep using a 4-2-3-1, which has served him well in the past, and he knows Antony really well.

“I think it changes the mood inside the club as well – it was such a low at the start of the season but now the wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and the signings of Casemiro and Antony make things look a lot more positive for the club.

“If Ronaldo leaves, this signing certainly softens the blow a little bit,” he added.

“It seems like Ronaldo’s time at the club is probably coming to an end. It would be a shame if things end on a sour note, but he’s going to want to be at a club where he’s going to start games, and you can see that’s not going to happen now, with what’s gone on in pre-season.

“So to bring in a top class attacking player like Antony as well helps a lot, and it could mean it’s the end of the road for Ronaldo, so he can finish his career somewhere where he’s going to start games regularly.

“It just doesn’t look like that’s going to happen for him under Ten Hag at United.”