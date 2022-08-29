Arsenal target Neto alternative wanted by another Premier League club

Arsenal’s move for Wolves’ Pedro Neto is looking bleak as the Midlands club are reluctant to sell the winger this late in the window.

The 22-year-old has been linked to the Gunners recently as Mikel Arteta seeks to bring in another wide player following the departure of Nicolas Pepe to Nice.

Should Arsenal fail to lure Neto away from Wolves, the London club could then move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, reports Miguel Delaney.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano says that Arteta and technical director Edu will be active before the window closes, though it’s not yet entirely clear who they’ll be set to bring in.

Wolves highly reluctant to sell Neto, which could see Arsenal go in for Zaha. Tuchel likes Gallagher and doesn't want to let him go – although player himself may be open to a loan, which could yet suit all partieshttps://t.co/qfU73026xi — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 29, 2022

Zaha has just one year left on his Crystal Palace contract and it seems likely that he will leave Selhurst Park soon, which has been along time coming.

According to The Independent’s Delaney, Chelsea are also interested in Zaha, as Thomas Tuchel seeks to sharpen their attack in the final days of the window.

The Blues are yet to replace Romelu Lukaku in their squad and have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent weeks. Should that move fail to materialise, Zaha could be next on that list as the Palace star can play as a striker as well as a winger, which will be an attractive prospect for Tuchel.

Where Zaha will be in the aftermath of Deadline Day is unknown as Chelsea and Arsenal could be ready to make their moves very soon.