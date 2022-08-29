“I think he’ll go” – Arsenal given hope over late midfielder transfer

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal could be in luck as it looks like Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is being tipped to seal a late transfer away from the King Power Stadium.

The Belgium international has shone in his time with Leicester, but it now looks like his time with the Foxes is coming to an end, following plenty of transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners over the summer.

The latest from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad is that Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in the coming days, so this seems like one to watch as Sky Sports now also cast major doubt over the former Monaco man’s future…

See the video clip above as the various reports speaking on Sky Sports News tip Tielemans to move on, though there’s no specific mention of Arsenal, or any other club for that matter.

More Stories / Latest News
Playmaker now pushing for West Ham move before Deadline Day
Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United star to Chelsea once again
Man United cool interest in winger transfer as report details the only PL club to make a concrete approach

Arsenal could do with more depth in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey has had his injury problems, while Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny haven’t been particularly consistent.

Tielemans looks ideal to give AFC a bit more quality on the ball and more of a goal threat from the middle of the park.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

7 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. The trouble is..when Partey and Xhaka play, Arsenal look like title contenders..however, when Elneny comes in for an injury…no matter how reliable he is…Arsenal lack dominance in the centre of the park, and will struggle to finish above 4th.

    Reply

    1. Complacent is creeping into the the Arsenal dressing Room already and Arteta gets confused if a player gets injured come up with new combinations of players.

      Reply

  5. Jaxon the problem is you on Elneny…he is the one we have and if we need his service he is good he comes in and do his best…he’s no partey or Xhaka am good on what the best he give us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.