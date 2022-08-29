“I think he’ll go” – Arsenal given hope over late midfielder transfer

Arsenal could be in luck as it looks like Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is being tipped to seal a late transfer away from the King Power Stadium.
The Belgium international has shone in his time with Leicester, but it now looks like his time with the Foxes is coming to an end, following plenty of transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners over the summer.
The latest from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad is that Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in the coming days, so this seems like one to watch as Sky Sports now also cast major doubt over the former Monaco man’s future…
"I think he'll go…"
Is Youri Tielemans' time at Leicester coming to an end? ?? pic.twitter.com/ccAlNJ4V9q
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2022
See the video clip above as the various reports speaking on Sky Sports News tip Tielemans to move on, though there’s no specific mention of Arsenal, or any other club for that matter.
Arsenal could do with more depth in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey has had his injury problems, while Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny haven’t been particularly consistent.
Tielemans looks ideal to give AFC a bit more quality on the ball and more of a goal threat from the middle of the park.
Xhaka not consistent? Do uou even watch football? He is the most consistent performer over the past 3 seasons
The trouble is..when Partey and Xhaka play, Arsenal look like title contenders..however, when Elneny comes in for an injury…no matter how reliable he is…Arsenal lack dominance in the centre of the park, and will struggle to finish above 4th.
Complacent is creeping into the the Arsenal dressing Room already and Arteta gets confused if a player gets injured come up with new combinations of players.
I think the problem is you on Elneny he is the one we have and he is good
Talking about G.X not being consistent simply means you don’t know what you’re talking about.
I THINK HE IS GOOD OPTION FOR ARSENAL (YOURI TIELEMONS)
Jaxon the problem is you on Elneny…he is the one we have and if we need his service he is good he comes in and do his best…he’s no partey or Xhaka am good on what the best he give us