“I think he’ll go” – Arsenal given hope over late midfielder transfer

Arsenal could be in luck as it looks like Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is being tipped to seal a late transfer away from the King Power Stadium.

The Belgium international has shone in his time with Leicester, but it now looks like his time with the Foxes is coming to an end, following plenty of transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners over the summer.

The latest from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad is that Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in the coming days, so this seems like one to watch as Sky Sports now also cast major doubt over the former Monaco man’s future…

"I think he'll go…" Is Youri Tielemans' time at Leicester coming to an end? ?? pic.twitter.com/ccAlNJ4V9q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2022

See the video clip above as the various reports speaking on Sky Sports News tip Tielemans to move on, though there’s no specific mention of Arsenal, or any other club for that matter.

Arsenal could do with more depth in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey has had his injury problems, while Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny haven’t been particularly consistent.

Tielemans looks ideal to give AFC a bit more quality on the ball and more of a goal threat from the middle of the park.