Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal will be “busy” in the next few days amid winger transfer links

Arsenal fans can expect their club to be “busy” in the next few days as we approach the end of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu will be active, though it’s not yet entirely clear who they’ll be set to bring in.

Arsenal have had a busy summer, making exciting signings such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but many fans may well feel they could still do with at least one more signing.

Romano seems to think Arsenal will be one to watch as we edge closer to the transfer deadline, as he responded to questions about the recent transfer rumours linking the likes of Pedro Neto and Yeremi Pino as targets for the north London giants.

“Yes, Arsenal will try to find the right opportunity with Edu and Mikel Arteta busy in the next hours and days,” Romano said.

“There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it’s up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m.

“Arsenal have left it a little late, but were focusing on outgoings such as Nicolas Pepe. As I said earlier in the summer, though, they were very interested in Raphinha before he ended up at Barcelona, and they have been looking for alternatives. It won’t be easy, but let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

Arsenal fans would surely welcome either Pino or Neto as additions to strengthen Arteta’s attack, with a replacement and upgrade on Pepe surely needed after his lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium and recent loan move to Nice.