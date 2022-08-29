“New contacts” today as Chelsea increasingly expected to complete major signing

New talks are reportedly taking place today over a possible transfer taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea.

The Gabon international’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, and he’d certainly fit the bill for the Blues after they allowed struggling striker Romelu Lukaku to move back on loan to Inter Milan for this season.

However, earlier today it looked like the Aubameyang deal could be in doubt, as per The Athletic, who suggested Chelsea were ready to consider alternatives or even give more of a role to youngster Armando Broja.

Now it seems the deal may be back on, according to Spanish source Relevo in the tweet below…

Así está la operación salida en el Barça. ? Se reabre el caso de Pjanic. No se ha estrenado aún y podría salir ante la necesidad de generar margen salarial. ? Horas calientes por Aubameyang. El club, optimista de cara a sellar su traspaso al Chelsea. Hoy, nuevos contactos. pic.twitter.com/fdBHU8LmZu — Relevo (@relevo) August 29, 2022

They describe the situation as “hot” and suggest Barcelona are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal with Chelsea.

Aubameyang could do well to move back to the Premier League, where he was a star player for Arsenal, as his playing time at the Nou Camp could now be limited after the summer signing of Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international is now surely going to be Barca’s first choice up front, so Aubameyang may fancy his chances of playing more at Stamford Bridge, where he could also relish the opportunity to play under his old manager Thomas Tuchel once again, having shone under the German tactician at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago.