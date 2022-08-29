Opportunity for Manchester United as Chelsea having doubts over major transfer

Manchester United may have an opportunity to swoop for the transfer of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as it seems Chelsea are having second thoughts about the deal.

The Gabon international has performed well since leaving Arsenal for Barca back in January, and it’s led to plenty of speculation over a return to the Premier League this summer.

Man Utd have recently enquired about Aubameyang, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but it now seems that Chelsea are unsure about signing the 33-year-old, according to The Athletic.

The Blues seem to have doubts over the value of the deal, as it could mean paying a lot of money on both the transfer fee and wages of an ageing player, who most likely wouldn’t be a particularly long-term option.

Chelsea fans will surely be concerned, however, as their club looks in need of a reliable goal-scorer after the failure of Romelu Lukaku last season, and with the Belgium international since leaving to return to Inter Milan on loan.

United, meanwhile, might also do well to pounce for Aubameyang as the former Gunners star could be an upgrade on the inconsistent Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, whilst also giving the club a replacement for Edinson Cavani, who left at the end of last season.