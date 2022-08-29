Barcelona are considering a surprise move for West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Fornals has played a pivotal role in West Ham’s success in recent years, since signing from Villarreal in 2019.

The Spanish international has recently returned to the Spain squad, but a move back to his home country could help him cement his place on the plane heading to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

Now, according to Fichajes, Barcelona are considering making a move for West Ham’s Fornals if they miss out on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The chances of West Ham allowing Fornals to leave the club seems slim, but with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffiside his Substack column that the London club are looking to sign Lucas Paqueta, Fornals may find himself falling down the pecking order at the club.

When a club like Barcelona come knocking, it’s difficult for any player to turn it down, especially a Spaniard such as Fornals.

We’ve seen with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha this summer, that even with financial troubles and interest from other clubs, the attraction of Barcelona is too much to turn down.