Barcelona journalist gives reason for Frenkie de Jong’s trip to London

Frenkie de Jong’s name has been attached to headlines all summer as the Dutchman was tipped with a move away from Barcelona.

The midfielder reiterated several times his desire to stay with the Catalan side but was still being linked with moves to Manchester United, Chelsea and others.

The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea are still keen on bringing De Jong to Stamford Bridge. Whilst Man United have also shown an interest in the midfielder, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal had been agreed, but the move has appeared to have quietened down in the last few weeks.

This morning many fans of those clubs got excited as De Jong was spotted at Barcelona airport and was said to be flying to London during a crucial week for transfers, as reported by El Chiringuito.

Barcelona journalist, Samuel Marsden, has given a reason for De Jong’s travels and stated that Barcelona’s players have a couple of days off and that the midfielder is indeed going to London.

The reason, however, is not transfer related and that it is just a holiday trip, with the most likely outcome of the saga being the Dutch star staying with the La Liga giants.