Bruno Lage has confirmed whether he believes Ruben Neves will stay at Wolves amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Neves has been heavily linked with a move away from Wolves this summer, with the Portuguese midfielder potentially looking to find a club playing in Europe this season.

According to 90min, Liverpool are interested in making a late swoop to sign Neves, with Sky Sports also reporting that Manchester United are considering making a move for the Wolves midfielder.

However, with little time remaining in the transfer window, Neves is looking increasingly likely to stay at Wolves for the rest of the reason, and manager Lage has had his say on whether he believes Neves will be leaving the club in the coming days.

“I can confirm I’m 99% sure Ruben Neves will stay at Wolverhampton this summer,” said Lage, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Of course, Lage will be unable to say he’s 100% sure, as anything can happen in football, but with only a few days left of the transfer window, it’s going to be difficult for a club to prise him away from Wolves without paying an extortionate fee.

Wolves will have to find a replacement swiftly, so keeping hold of Neves would be more beneficial to them at this time.