Chelsea considering alternatives to Aubameyang transfer, but could also promote elite youngster

Chelsea are reportedly still considering making a new signing up front before the end of the summer despite now having doubts over a deal for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues are short of quality up front after Romelu Lukaku’s poor form last season and subsequent move on loan to Inter Milan in the summer, and Aubameyang could have been a decent short-term option to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It now seems Chelsea have doubts about the finances involving the Aubameyang transfer, according to The Athletic, and could look to explore other options in that area of the pitch in the coming days.

The report also adds, however, that Armando Broja could get more playing time at Stamford Bridge this season.

It seems the Albania international is rated by the club as one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe, so there could be more of a role for him in the season ahead.

Broja shone on loan at Southampton last season and could no doubt have been a tempting option for Premier League clubs this summer.

Chelsea would do well to keep hold of the 20-year-old instead of risking making a similar mistake to one they’ve made in the past, which resulted in Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club as youngsters without ever really being given much of a chance, before later going on to become world class performers for the west Londoners’ rivals.