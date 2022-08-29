Chelsea midfielder could join Newcastle despite further Premier League interest

Chelsea’s forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set to join Newcastle in a shock return to the Premier League after spending four years on loan across Europe – despite interest from signing-happy Nottingham Forest.

Bakayoko signed for Chelsea from the once-great AS Monaco team that held the likes of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe, where he was bought to play alongside N’Golo Kante.

One season in the Premier League saw Bakayoko struggle, and he has since been on loan to AC Milan, Napoli, Monaco and Milan once more on a two-year deal.

But according to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have decided to close the loan deal one year in advance as long as they get Chelsea’s blessing – which could interest Newcastle and help them beat Nottingham Forest in the process.

“There may still be the Premier League in Tiamoue Bakayoko’s future,” the report states.

“The French midfielder is leaving Milan, in addition to Monza and Nottingham Forest, there is a strong interest from Newcastle, looking for a profile of experience to reinforce the median.

“Maldini and Massara want to close the loan one year in advance, but Chelsea’s okay is needed, to which he is bound by a contract expiring in 2024.”

It is yet to be seen if the move would be permanent or temporary, but it would help the Magpies add European and top-flight experience to their ranks.

