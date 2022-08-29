Chelsea still keen to bring in Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea are still keen to bring in Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong before the end of the transfer window.

After an inconsistent start to the season for Chelsea, reinforcements could be necessary towards the end of the transfer window. Due to injuries, young midfielder Conor Gallagher has been playing in midfield, but the England international was sent off in their last game against Leicester City.

A midfielder could be high on their priority list, and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Barcelona midfielder De Jong is still a target for Chelsea, but as it stands the Dutchman will be staying in Spain.

Manchester United had previously reached full agreement to bring De Jong to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano, but a deal appeared to have fell through.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho now into the final year of their contracts, bringing in a younger midfielder who can slot straight into the midfield would be some smart business.

With little time remaining in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that a deal could be done, but if Barcelona are desperate to sell to solve their financial issues, they could budge on their valuation.