Wilfried Zaha could be a signing worth exploring for Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window.

That’s the view of former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who praised the quality and experience of Zaha, despite the Crystal Palace forward’s disappointing spell at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

Zaha has been a joy to watch since returning to Palace, and it seems surprising that he hasn’t yet earned himself a move back to a big six club, though with just one year left on his contract, maybe things could change.

When asked about Chelsea as a possible option for the Ivory Coast international, Chadwick admitted he could see the move working out for the Blues, who still need a bit more up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave this summer.

“Zaha’s obviously got a huge amount of affection for Crystal Palace, he’s been there a long time, and burst onto the scene there as a youngster before getting a move to Manchester United. It didn’t really work out at United but he’s the top man at Palace,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s played in the Premier League for a long time and I think he could hit the ground running for a top club, it’s a deal without the same kind of risk element as when you sign a player from outside this league.

“Chelsea have had a mixed start to the season – it looks like Havertz and Sterling are developing quite a nice partnership up top, but I think they definitely still need to add to that.

“It would be interesting to see if they pursue Zaha, and if he’d be interested in the move, but I think he’s a top player who’s shown he’s good enough to play for one of the top clubs in the Premier League.”