Crystal Palace launch £27m bid to sign Chelsea star

Crystal Palace have launched a £27m bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher was one of the standout performers in Crystal Palace’s side last season, but unfortunately for The Eagles he returned to Chelsea this summer following the expiration of his loan deal.

The England international hasn’t set the world alight since returning to Chelsea and was recently sent off in their win over Leicester.

Now, according to The Times, Crystal Palace have submitted a £27m bid to sign the Chelsea midfielder.

With the World Cup approaching, Gallagher needs to ensure he is at the top of his game if he wants to convince Gareth Southgate to select him in his squad.

There’s no doubt Gallagher enjoyed some of the best football of his career during his time at Crystal Palace, so returning to Selhurst Park could be a smart move for the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Newcastle and Everton are also interested in Gallagher, but Palace will be hoping they can convince him to return to the club.