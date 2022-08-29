25-year-old Palace star set for surprise Deadline Day exit

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs as we edge towards the end of the summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played for Patrick Vieira’s side yet this season, and it may now be that he’s heading for a surprise late move away from Selhurst Park.

He is attracting interest from Feyenoord as well as Belgian side Royal Antwerp, according to transfer news reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

More Stories / Latest News
Playmaker now pushing for West Ham move before Deadline Day
Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United star to Chelsea once again
Man United cool interest in winger transfer as report details the only PL club to make a concrete approach

Riedewald previously played in the Eredivisie with Ajax, and it may be the best thing for him to return to Holland now to revive his career after falling down the pecking order at Palace.

Apart from the 202/21 campaign, he has never made more than 20 appearances in a season for the Eagles.

More Stories Jairo Riedewald Patrick Vieira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.