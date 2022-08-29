25-year-old Palace star set for surprise Deadline Day exit

Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs as we edge towards the end of the summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played for Patrick Vieira’s side yet this season, and it may now be that he’s heading for a surprise late move away from Selhurst Park.

He is attracting interest from Feyenoord as well as Belgian side Royal Antwerp, according to transfer news reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Riedewald previously played in the Eredivisie with Ajax, and it may be the best thing for him to return to Holland now to revive his career after falling down the pecking order at Palace.

Apart from the 202/21 campaign, he has never made more than 20 appearances in a season for the Eagles.