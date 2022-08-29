Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has rejected an approach from Real Sociedad as he would prefer to join Manchester United this summer.

Depay has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer with the Spanish giants struggling with financial problems.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to both Real Sociedad and Manchester United, but according to SPORT, Depay has rejected a move to Sociedad in favour of a return to Manchester United.

Depay already spent some time at Manchester United, spending just over a season in England. However, Depay’s time in the Premier League wasn’t a success after he failed to adapt to life in the country.

The 28-year-old scored just 2 Premier League goals during his short spell at the club, and was quickly sold to Lyon.

However, he could now be on his way back to Manchester United, and if the North West club are keen to sign the Dutchman, then it shouldn’t take too long to convince Depay to join the club.

The attraction of working with fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag could be the deciding factor in Depay’s decision to pursue a move to Manchester United.