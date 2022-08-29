Everton have entered the race to sign Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo was named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2021-22 after scoring 21 times and providing 15 assists in 47 games, helping PSV win the KNVB Cup along the way.

The exciting young attacker is understandably attracting interest from the Premier League, but according to The Athletic, Manchester United may have cooled their interest due to being close to completing a deal to sign Ajax winger Antony.

However, Gakpo’s interest isn’t only from Manchester United, as the report claims that Southampton have made an offer which was rejected, and Everton are also showing an interest in the Dutch winger.

Everton lost their star player in Richarlison this summer, after he joined Premier League side Tottenham. A replacement is yet to be found for the Brazilian, and with little time left in the transfer window, Everton fans are beginning to worry.

Richarlison’s contribution in front of goal helped keep Everton in the Premier League, and without bringing in a player capable of hitting the back of the net, they could be in trouble once again.

Although maybe unrealistic, bringing in a player like Gakpo could be some shrewd business. The Dutchman is capable of not only providing goals, but creating them too, something Everton have missed in the opening games this season.