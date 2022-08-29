Everton looking to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Brazilian

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Everton are looking to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

After losing Fabian Delph this summer, Everton may be looking to bring in some experience into their midfield. Amadou Onana was recently signed from French club Lille, but at the age of 21, he may struggle to make an immediate impact in the Everton side.

Now, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton are showing an interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur.

The Daily Star recently reported that Arsenal had reignited their interest in Arthur, meaning the two Premier League clubs could be set to battle it out to sign the Brazilian this summer.

Arthur in action for Juventus.
More Stories / Latest News
25-year-old Palace star set for surprise Deadline Day exit
Playmaker now pushing for West Ham move before Deadline Day
Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United star to Chelsea once again

With Thomas Partey’s injury record, proved once again after he missed Arsenal’s most recent game against Fulham, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to further reinforce his midfield this summer.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has also been utilised in midfield during his career, almost missed the game through injury, so adding another midfielder to their squad may be of interest to Arsenal.

However, there’s little time left in the transfer window, so either club will have to act fast if they want to prise Arthur away from Juventus.

 

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.