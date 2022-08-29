Everton are looking to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

After losing Fabian Delph this summer, Everton may be looking to bring in some experience into their midfield. Amadou Onana was recently signed from French club Lille, but at the age of 21, he may struggle to make an immediate impact in the Everton side.

Now, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton are showing an interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur.

The Daily Star recently reported that Arsenal had reignited their interest in Arthur, meaning the two Premier League clubs could be set to battle it out to sign the Brazilian this summer.

With Thomas Partey’s injury record, proved once again after he missed Arsenal’s most recent game against Fulham, Mikel Arteta may be tempted to further reinforce his midfield this summer.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has also been utilised in midfield during his career, almost missed the game through injury, so adding another midfielder to their squad may be of interest to Arsenal.

However, there’s little time left in the transfer window, so either club will have to act fast if they want to prise Arthur away from Juventus.