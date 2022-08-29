Everton set to sign Idrissa Gueye despite recent report

Paris Saint-Germain and Everton have settled the final details for the transfer of Idrissa Gana Gueye.

That’s according to L’Equipe, who reports that the transfer that has been pending for a while now is finally about to get over the line. The midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Toffees and the deal is said to be ready and in place but was waiting on PSG’s approval.

That now seems to be sorted and the PSG star can return to Goodison Park where he played for three years between 2016 and 2019.

This comes after a pessimistic report from Football Insider, who earlier today stated that PSG were currently unwilling to meet Gueye’s financial demands in order for him to leave ahead of Deadline Day, which could have compromised Everton’s move for the 32-year-old.

Whether this was true or not is unknown but the Merseyside club now seem to have sorted things out and are set to add another midfielder after recruiting Amadou Onana from Lille already this summer.