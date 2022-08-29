Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – When Man Utd will announce Antony, imminent Chelsea signing, and more

Welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – an exclusive transfer round-up, with today’s edition featuring the latest on Antony, Wesley Fofana, Jude Bellingham, and more…

AC Milan

AC Milan are confident of signing Aster Vrancks on loan from Wolfsburg. Talks will continue today, with the clubs working to agree the potential purchase fee.

Ajax

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder comments on Antony’s move to Manchester United being close to complete: “Everything is about money… I think this is sad. But this is our world, it’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things at all.”

Arsenal

Full agreement in place for Sergio Reguilon to join Atletico Madrid on loan. Reguilon will travel to Spain on Monday in order to undergo medical tests and sign the deal. It’s a simple loan deal, with no option to buy.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl tells Sky90: “I hope that Jude Bellingham will stay at BVB beyond 2023. I can see he feels super comfortable with us”.

Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah is staying at Chelsea. AC Milan, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig were interested, but Chelsea have decided to block the move.

Spezia are set to complete contracts with Chelsea in order to sign Ethan Ampadu on loan, with buy option clause around €15m. Medical is scheduled for early next week.

Liverpool

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms Bernardo will not join Barcelona: “Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City – I’ve been clear. He’s irreplaceable with many things for us. He’s so important Bernardo, can play in three, four or five positions.”

Manchester United

Cody Gakpo speaks out on his future: “Antony to Man Utd? Nice for him… but for me and my future, I think that has no influence. It’s like a puzzle so in the next days I will see which puzzle fits best — for me, it’d be certainly not bad to stay at PSV. We’ll see”.

Nottingham Forest

Renan Lodi is set to be unveiled by Nottingham Forest after joining from Atletico Madrid – here he is at the City Ground yesterday:

…and here's Renan Lodi at the City Ground, set to be unveiled as new Nottingham Forest player today. Renan's now at the stadium as revealed earlier. ?? #NFFC Done deal with Atletico Madrid as contracts are signed, loan fee €5m plus €30m buy option.

Roma

Andrea Belotti to Roma – here we go. The free agent turned down multiple bids from English clubs too.

Next for Roma – they are now focused on signing Mady Camara from Olympiacos.

Tottenham

Sampdoria director Carlo Osti confirms: “We have reached an agreement to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham, so we’re gonna sign contracts soon”.

Winks will join Sampdoria from Spurs on loan deal.

Valencia will hold direct talks with Edinson Cavani‘s camp again on Monday in order to resolve final details and get deal done. The La Liga giants are now confident of signing the former Manchester United striker.

Arthur Melo is no longer an option for Valencia. The deal collapsed weeks ago, but he could still be available this summer as Juventus look for a buyer.

West Ham

Lucas Paqueta has completed his medical with West Ham in London – done in the morning and waiting for results while lawyers are checking the contracts on the player’s side. West Ham now hope this transfer can be 100% done today.

Wolves

