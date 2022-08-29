Fabrizio Romano states another Manchester United signing is on the way

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United. 

Everything is now in place for the deal to be completed with United set to take the Magpies goalkeeper on loan for the season with a £5m buy option attached, which Man United can choose to activate or not at the end of the campaign, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru states that Dubravka will travel to Manchester tonight ahead of his medical on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is set to provide cover for David De Gea for the season after the club let Dean Henderson go out on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United reject two Premier League sides attempts to sign defender
Ajax in advanced talks with Premier League club for 29-year-old’s return
West Ham announce the club-record signing of Lucas Paqueta

Manchester United Transfer News: Why Dubravka?

Man United seem to have gone for Dubravka after failing to get their number one target who was intended to replace De Gea as the Red Devils’ number one.

The main target of Ten Hag that was consistently linked to Man United was Eintracht Frankfurt’s, Kevin Trapp.

According to Christian Falk, the Frankfurt star was a player the Man United boss wanted and was personally involved in United’s attempt to sign the goalkeeper but the move never came to be.

The German shot-stopper chose to stay with the Bundesliga club, leaving Ten Hag to settle on a number two keeper instead.

More Stories Martin Dubravka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.