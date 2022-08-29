Fabrizio Romano states another Manchester United signing is on the way

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

Everything is now in place for the deal to be completed with United set to take the Magpies goalkeeper on loan for the season with a £5m buy option attached, which Man United can choose to activate or not at the end of the campaign, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru states that Dubravka will travel to Manchester tonight ahead of his medical on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is set to provide cover for David De Gea for the season after the club let Dean Henderson go out on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer.

Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player side ?? #MUFC Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday. Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. pic.twitter.com/EHwFBsv74A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

Manchester United Transfer News: Why Dubravka?

Man United seem to have gone for Dubravka after failing to get their number one target who was intended to replace De Gea as the Red Devils’ number one.

The main target of Ten Hag that was consistently linked to Man United was Eintracht Frankfurt’s, Kevin Trapp.

According to Christian Falk, the Frankfurt star was a player the Man United boss wanted and was personally involved in United’s attempt to sign the goalkeeper but the move never came to be.

The German shot-stopper chose to stay with the Bundesliga club, leaving Ten Hag to settle on a number two keeper instead.