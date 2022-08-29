Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United star to Chelsea once again

Jorge Mendes has offered Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in a desperate attempt to find the Portuguese star a new club.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, and after being dropped to the bench for the last two Premier League games, the Portuguese forward could be growing increasingly frustrated at the club.

Ronaldo’s agent Mendes has been attempting to find a new club for the 37-year-old, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Now, according to The Independent, Mendes has returned to Chelsea to offer them the chance to sign Ronaldo, in the hope that they will show signs of desperation to bring in a striker with little time remaining in the transfer window.

However, the report claims that Thomas Tuchel is still not convinced by the idea of bringing Ronaldo to Chelsea, but with a lack of transfer activity in attack, they may be tempted to bring in one of the greatest ever goal scorers.

Manchester United may be less reluctant to sell Ronaldo in the coming days, after they secured two wins on the bounce, with Ronaldo having to settle for the bench at the beginning of both games.