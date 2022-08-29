Leeds employee Noel Whelan has told the Whites to let youngster Cody Drameh leave the club on loan this summer with game time limited – with the Dutchman set to be way down the pecking order at Elland Road if he fails to depart.

The signing of Rasmus Kristensen and the brilliance of long-serving star Luke Ayling means that the right-back department is not somewhere that Jesse Marsch is looking to improve upon and certainly not make cuts for considering how huge Ayling’s importance to the dressing room is.

That means that Drameh may well be needing time away from the club considering that the Dutchman won Cardiff’s Young Player of the Season award last season; with a return to youth football only set to stunt his development.

And Whelan has told reporters that he agrees with the notion that he will only regress if second-tier football is not pursued again before Thursday’s deadline.

“I think if he’s not going to be used by Jesse Marsch, he may well feel a loan is better for his progression and therefore better for Leeds United,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“There’s no point keeping him around if he’s not playing. You get to a point where Under-23 football just isn’t enough anymore – and we’ve already seen the likes of Charlie Cresswell going out to the Championship.

“If Marsch [is] considering another loan, then it’s in Drameh’s best interests – and the best interests of the club, because he could well come back a better player.”

