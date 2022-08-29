Leicester City in talks with German club for first signing of the summer

Leicester City are in talks with Schalke 04 over the signing of midfielder Amine Harit.

The Foxes want to sign the 25-year-old on loan for the season but the Bundesliga outfit would prefer a permanent deal, reports Sky Sports.

The midfielder would be Brendan Rodgers’ first outfield signing of the summer but it doesn’t look like it will be one that will help his side that much on his own.

Harit joined Schalke in 2017 from Nantes but spent last season on loan with Marseille. The Moroccan international has yet to feature this season in the Bundesliga and looks destined for a move away from Gelsenkirchen.

Leicester City are in talks with Schalke to sign midfielder Amine Harit ?pic.twitter.com/hW9fNWy6Wl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2022

Harit scored five goals and assisted a further four last season across 34 matches in Ligue 1 and Leicester will need to add more players if they are to achieve anything this season.

The Foxes reportedly have financial issues but are set to get a big influx of cash from the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, which will cost the Blues £70m plus add-ons, reports Sky Sports.

Rodgers’ side are currently sat bottom of the Premier League and are yet to win a game this season. Recruitments will be needed in the next few days or else a nightmare season could be in store for a club that writes fairytales for English football.