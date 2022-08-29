Exclusive: Liverpool advised to sign Premier League star who’s “similar to Thiago”

Liverpool have been advised to seal the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves before deadline day later this week.

The Reds have had issues in midfield for a little while now, and the situation has worsened with the number of injuries they’ve had to key players early on this season.

There’s been talk of Neves possibly moving from Wolves to Liverpool, as per 90min, and former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the Portugal international could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done, but Chadwick has discussed the rumours and made it clear that this Thiago Alcantara-esque playmaker could undoubtedly improve Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

“They need to add options to that central midfield area with the injuries they’ve had this season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Ruben Neves fits the bill – he’s a top Premier League player and has shown that over a number of years now.

“He’s similar to Thiago in that he’s a fantastic passer of the ball, can play through the lines, and adds goals of course, with his incredible ability to score from outside the box.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ?? Antony to Man United could be made official today or tomorrow. The fee will be €95m guaranteed plus €5m – a record Eredivisie sale. ? Next for #MUFC should be a new goalkeeper, with Martin Dubravka pushing to join. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 29, 2022

“He knows the Premier League inside out, he’s been here a long time now. You can see as well the success that Diogo Jota’s had since moving from Wolves to Liverpool, so you could see why that would be a good move.”

Neves is surely good enough for a big six move and it would be intriguing to see what he could do with the calibre of players that he’d have around him at Anfield.

As well as that, one imagines the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez would relish the chance to have Neves’ passing and creativity to work off in the LFC attack.