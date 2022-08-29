Liverpool transfer target could move for bargain £25million fee

Liverpool may reportedly have been given a transfer boost regarding RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

The Austria international has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be an ideal solution for Liverpool in their problem position of midfield.

The Reds are lacking depth in that department at the moment due to injuries, and Fabrizio Romano has said in his CaughtOffside column that a late move for a midfielder could be on the cards, though he suggested there’s nothing to the links with Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Could Laimer be the answer? It seems Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in him, according to Kicker, as translated by the Liverpool Echo.

The 25-year-old could be available on the cheap this summer due to being in the final year of his contract, according to the report, with £25m possibly enough to get a deal done.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich look to be out of the running for Laimer, according to Sky Sports Germany, also cited and translated by the Liverpool Echo.

This certainly seems worth watching over the next few days as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.