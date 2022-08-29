Liverpool youngster set for loan spell in Germany

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is set to join Schalke on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has been on the bench for Liverpool’s opening four Premier League matches but was considering his options all along as the centre-back will not be guaranteed many minutes throughout this campaign.

Germany is a country known for giving young players a chance to shine and it could be a beneficial move for the Dutch player.

According to The Athletic, Blackburn Rovers were also interested in recruiting Van den Berg but the defender has chosen to develop further at a higher level of the game.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in 2019 but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club. The Dutch defender has played four matches in other competitions, however, after making his debut against MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Preston in the Championship and will now be looking to build on that experience further in Germany.