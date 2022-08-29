Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over a potential swap deal

Manchester United are in talks over a potential swap deal with Barcelona involving Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Wan-Bissaka could be next to leave Manchester United this summer.

The former Crystal Palace defender has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad in the last few years, and Erik ten Hag could be looking to find an upgrade before the transfer window closes.

Now, according to SPORT, Manchester United are in discussions with Barcelona regarding a potential swap deal involving Dest and Wan-Bissaka.

Sergino Dest in action for Barcelona.
Ten Hag appears to prefer Diogo Dalot this season over Wan-Bissaka, so moving away from Manchester United would make sense for all parties involved.

If a deal will allow Manchester United to bring in a right-back to replace him, then it could be some shrewd business, especially if Dest will be more capable of challenging Dalot for a starting place this season.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, but there was a reason he was so highly rated at Crystal Palace, so a move could be what is necessary to reignite his career.

