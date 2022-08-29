Man United made late check on Chelsea transfer target before signing Antony

Manchester United reportedly looked into a possible transfer move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon before instead moving to sign Antony from Ajax.

Gordon has caught the eye at Everton and had been linked strongly with Chelsea this summer, though it seems they may now be cooling their interest, while Man Utd also considered him before moving for Antony instead, according to The Athletic.

Red Devils fans will surely feel this was the right move, as there have been question marks over Gordon’s potential price tag in recent times.

The Athletic note that a move to Chelsea now looks less likely due to a substantial difference between the clubs’ valuations of the player.

Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton?
Gordon surely still has a big future in the game, but he’ll have to settle for staying at Everton for a bit longer, it would seem.

The England Under-21 international may well find this is for the best anyway, as it will surely guarantee him more playing time, while moving for huge money at such a young age might have placed unrealistic expectations onto his shoulders.

