Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley only joined Celtic at the beginning of last season, moving from English club MK Dons. The 21-year-old was highly impressive during his spell in League One before stepping up to the Scottish Premier League.

However, since joining Celtic, O’Riley has only managed 15 league appearances, but that hasn’t stopped some of the elite clubs around Europe from showing an interest in him.

According to ESPN, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on the Denmark U21 international.

O’Riley was born in England and recently played in the youth teams of his home country, but due to his mother’s side of the family, he is also able to represent Denmark, where he has played four times for the U21 side.

The report claims that Celtic have no desire to sell O’Riley this summer, but if the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal come calling, then there’s a good chance O’Riley would want to force through a move.

The Premier League is often the most attractive league for any young player, so it could be difficult for Celtic to keep hold of the young midfielder for too much longer.