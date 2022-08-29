Manchester United could have their own ‘fly on the wall’ television documentary over the coming years with Amazon and Netflix battling with each other out to host exclusive rights to United’s admittedly tumultuous current era under the Glazer family.

With United becoming one of the laughing stocks of the Premier League in recent months, the Red Devils are the one team that football fans across the world would love to see behind-the-scenes to understand what is really going wrong in their bid to feast at the head table of football once more.

Three managers in the last year, missing out on Champions League football and losing comprehensively to Brighton and Brentford had given fans nightmares that they could be embroiled in a bottom-half finish.

Although, probably to the delight of other fans elsewhere, they would love to see behind the scenes at the capitulation of one of the country’s biggest sides – and with Arsenal’s All or Nothing series on Amazon becoming a huge hit amongst fans across the country, the demand for more documentaries has become increasingly sought after.

According to one of The Sun’s sources, Amazon and Netflix are in talks with the club about a show about Ten Hag’s side – although United have yet to give the green light.

“Fly on the wall football shows are very much in fashion at the moment and Amazon and Netflix want to show more and more of them,” a source told The Sun.

“So far United haven’t given the idea the green light. But the interest remains strong and is unlikely to go away.

“Producers have made great play of the fact that a programme would be a chance for the directors to show a different side to their role at the club, much like the way Arsenal’s owners did in All or Nothing.”

MORE: Exclusive: Wesley Fofana transfer to be official imminently, but he was not Chelsea’s third or fourth choice