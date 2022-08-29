Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future is still yet to be resolved despite comments made by Erik ten Hag, himself and multiple pundits across the summer with the Portugal star looking to leave the club in a bid to play Champions League football.

United’s sixth-placed finish last season has seen the Portugal star miss out on Champions League football for the first time in his career since he joined the Red Devils back in 2003 in his first spell at the club.

Being the committed, determined and perfectionist athlete that he is, reports throughout the summer have linked him with a move away from the club with playing in the Champions League said to be his ulterior motive to exit Old Trafford.

And according to CBS’ Ben Jacobs, whilst Napoli have been linked with the star with a move back to Italy supposedly on the cards, both of the clubs are not playing up to the idea with mere hours left in the window.

And even if a deal was to be agreed, Ronaldo isn’t fully convinced by the idea of a move despite a career on the Amalfi coast giving him the chance to play in Europe’s premier cup competition once more.

The five-time Champions League and Ballon d’Or winner is regarded as the best player in the world by some, and playing in the Europa League would severely hamper the chances of that title being retained.

