Manchester United reject two Premier League sides attempts to sign defender

Manchester United have been approached by Crystal Palace and West Ham over the signing of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that United were approached by the two English clubs over the signing of the right-back but it is understood that the Manchester club have not entertained the idea as the Red Devils do not intend to sell or loan the 24-year-old before the end of the window.

Wan-Bissaka has been demoted to a backup role this season at Man United as Diogo Dalot has started the first four games of the season as the starting right-back in Erik ten Hag’s side

Manchester United transfer news: Why not sell Wan-Bissaka?

If Wan-Bisssaka was to depart Man United in the next few days a replacement would be required, to ensure manager Erik ten Hag has two options in that position, states The Athletic.

Therefore, United do not have time to search for another right-back at this late stage, especially when the Manchester club are trying to get other deals over the line.

That is why the club are not entertaining the approaches but it does make bleak reading for Wan-Bissaka as it is likely that the right-back will be sold during either of the next two windows unless the former Crystal Palace man can turn it around at Old Trafford.