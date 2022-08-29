Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is edging closer to a move to Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal.

Hannibal has been given little opportunity at Manchester United since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, and a temporary move away could be the next step in his development.

With Manchester United spending big on the likes of Casemiro and with a deal close to being completed for Antony (according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via Substack), Hannibal stands little chance of breaking into the United first-team on a regular basis as it stands.



Now, according to Manchester Evening News , Hannibal is edging closer to completing a loan move to Championship club Birmingham City.

There’s no shame as a youngster in not becoming a regular in the first team at a young age. Even legends of United such as David Beckham spent short spells away from the club to develop and gain experience.

Hannibal showed glimpses of talent when given a chance towards the end of last season, and a loan move to the second division in England could be the ideal destination to continue developing as a player.