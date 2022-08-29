Man United cool interest in winger transfer as report details the only PL club to make a concrete approach

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the potential transfer of PSV winger Cody Gakpo as they close in on signing Antony from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has impressed at PSV and it seems there’s been a lot of interest in him this summer, though it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are now cooling their interest in Gakpo due to the arrival of Antony being imminent, and it could mean there’ll be other approaches from English clubs.

The report states that Southampton have made the most concrete offer for Gakpo, while the likes of Leeds United and Everton are also mentioned as admirers of the 23-year-old.

Gakpo would be a superb signing for a club like Southampton if they could pull it off, as it would surely majorly strengthen their attack and boost their chances of climbing up the Premier League table after a poor start to the season.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ?? Antony to Man United could be made official today or tomorrow. The fee will be €95m guaranteed plus €5m – a record Eredivisie sale. ? Next for #MUFC should be a new goalkeeper, with Martin Dubravka pushing to join. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 29, 2022

It will be interesting, however, to see if other clubs show an interest in Gakpo, as one imagines the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea would also benefit from his arrival due to their lack of options out wide.