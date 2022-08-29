Man United cool interest in winger transfer as report details the only PL club to make a concrete approach

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the potential transfer of PSV winger Cody Gakpo as they close in on signing Antony from Ajax.

The Netherlands international has impressed at PSV and it seems there’s been a lot of interest in him this summer, though it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are now cooling their interest in Gakpo due to the arrival of Antony being imminent, and it could mean there’ll be other approaches from English clubs.

The report states that Southampton have made the most concrete offer for Gakpo, while the likes of Leeds United and Everton are also mentioned as admirers of the 23-year-old.

Cody Gakpo in action for PSV
More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace launch £27m bid to sign Chelsea star
Chelsea considering alternatives to Aubameyang transfer, but could also promote elite youngster
“I think he’ll go” – Arsenal given hope over late midfielder transfer

Gakpo would be a superb signing for a club like Southampton if they could pull it off, as it would surely majorly strengthen their attack and boost their chances of climbing up the Premier League table after a poor start to the season.

It will be interesting, however, to see if other clubs show an interest in Gakpo, as one imagines the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea would also benefit from his arrival due to their lack of options out wide.

More Stories Cody Gakpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.