Scott McTominay still has plenty to offer Manchester United and shouldn’t be let go this summer.

At least, that’s the view of former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick, responding to recent speculation that has seen McTominay linked with Newcastle.

A recent report from the Daily Mail suggested Newcastle were keen on the Scotland international and asked about him as part of the talks over Martin Dubravka.

McTominay hasn’t been every fan’s cup of tea in recent times, but Chadwick still feels he’s had some really good moments in a Man Utd shirt and still has more to offer, even if it’s not as an automatic starter.

“He’s had some absolutely exceptional games, but it’s hard to completely judge him given the weak teams he’s had around him at Manchester United. Like with Fred, I think he’s got a fantastic attitude but there’s a lot of focus on them in an otherwise struggling team,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“McTominay’s come through the academy, he plays his heart out on the pitch. I’m sure he can force his way into the team at least as a squad player, and have an important role to play at United.

“Sometimes against top, top-level opposition he can be found wanting, but for me, he’s still got loads to offer, and you want those players with the Man United DNA around the squad.”

Newcastle would surely do well to snap up an experienced name like this if they can, though it’s easy to imagine United will ultimately decide it’s best to keep him around for a little longer.

Even if United have strengthened their midfield with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, there’s surely a strong case for selling the likes of Donny van de Beek, Fred or James Garner before cashing in on McTominay.