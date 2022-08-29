Manchester United have made an official bid for the transfer of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as they look to sign him on loan.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in a backup ‘keeper before the end of the summer, and it seems Dubravka is now their priority after closing in on the signing of Ajax winger Antony in a big-money move.

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, says that Dubravka is also eager to be allowed to move from St James’ Park to Old Trafford, with further talks set to take place today.

Other than that, United could also be in the market for other signings, but it will likely depend on what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo and other potential player exits in the coming days.

“Manchester United have submitted an official bid during the weekend: loan with £5m buy option, Newcastle want permanent deal so it will be discussed again on Monday,” Romano explained.

“Their priority is now the second goalkeeper – also, Dubravka is pushing with Newcastle as he only wants to join Man United.

“United’s priority after Antony is Dubravka, after that let’s see if they will decide to sign one more player or not. It could depend on Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation and on other outgoings.”

MUFC fans will be eager for the Ronaldo situation to be resolved, but all in all it’s starting to look like a pretty successful summer after the late moves for Casemiro and Antony.

Other signings such as Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrrell Malacia have also looked promising so far, with Erik ten Hag doing well to turn things around after a nightmare start with defeats to Brighton and Brentford in the opening two games of the season.

Since then, United have bounced back with two victories over Liverpool and Southampton, while their squad truly looks majorly improved now with this late business they’ve managed to get done.