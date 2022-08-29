Defender forced to retire aged just 31 after horror head injury

Nathan Baker has announced his decision to retire from football after his horror head injury last season.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played for nine months, having needed oxygen and hospital treatment after a nasty head collision in a game against Sheffield United.

Baker now says he has taken medical advice not to play football again, and expressed his sadness in an official statement.

He said: “Football has been a massive part of my life from a very young age, so this has not been the easiest decision for me, however I must take the advice from the medical team and consultants.

“It’s sad to think I won’t be playing football again, there are so many things I’m going to miss, such as my teammates, the friendships made, plus a good tackle! But I must put my health and family first, it’s not worth the risk.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at Bristol City for doing all they can to help me through this tough time. And I’d like to thank the fans who have supported me throughout my career at Bristol City and Aston Villa.

“I’m so grateful and lucky to have had the opportunity to play for such great clubs and even represent my country. There are so many memories that will always stay with me.”

Baker also had a spell at Aston Villa as a youngster, and everyone in football will be wishing him well in his retirement, which has sadly come too early.