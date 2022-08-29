Newcastle star Chris Wood has been slated for failing to make any sort of impact whatsoever in the Magpies’ last-gasp 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday as Eddie Howe’s men battled to a dramatic point in the east Midlands.

With usual senior striker Callum Wilson having picked up a hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City last weekend, the Kiwi came into the side looking to lead the line at Molineux, which has generally been quite a tough place to take points from in recent seasons.

Wood almost definitely had to impress given that Alexander Isak is set to sign for the club from Real Sociedad in a club-record deal totalling £60m, which would essentially make him third-choice.

Yet a dismal performance saw him hooked for Ryan Fraser just past the hour-mark, with many beginning to berate the man they signed from Burnley for £25m back in January.

And journalist Ciaran Kelly has been overly critical of his performance, claiming that the former Claret had ‘not had a sniff’.

“There were still 25 minutes to play but a little telling Chris Wood was taken off despite being club’s only recognised available striker,” Kelly told The Chronicle.

“Not had a sniff. Allan Saint-Maximin playing through the middle with Ryan Fraser out on the left. Visitors need a moment of magic.”

Isak is set to be announced in the coming days, and with Wilson returning from injury, it remains to be seen what Wood’s future holds.

And with Saint-Maximin taking the bull by the horns to net a superb last-minute winner, Wood’s three goals in 22 Premier League games is starting to look bleak.