Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is set to let Federico Fernandez leave the club on loan to Stoke City despite signing a new contract just twelve months ago with the Argentine failing to feature under the Englishman.

Howe joined Newcastle in mid-November, and transformed his side from relegation favourites to a solid mid-table outfit in the space of just six months.

Albeit with a £95m budget to spend in January, the former Bournemouth and Burnley boss has begun this season in similar fashion with the signings of Matt Targett on a permanent deal after his loan spell, alongside the superb captures of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and soon-to-land record signing Alexander Isak.

However, with arrivals comes the departures of players who are further down the pecking order, with stalwarts Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden all leaving the club on loan this summer.

And according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via his Patreon channel, Fernandez will be allowed to leave to the Bet365 Stadium given that Botman’s arrival will further see him drop down the order.

A lack of game time – having featured in just 84 minutes of football for Howe – means that the former Swansea is set to rank behind the Dutchman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett in the defending contingency ladder.

With a £60,000-per-week contract, finding a suitor may be difficult given his lack of game time and match fitness.

But Stoke are interested, and a deal could be struck if they pay a respectable portion of his wages.

