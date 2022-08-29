Talks today: Eddie Howe desperate to sell star with 130 Newcastle appearances

Newcastle United are pushing to sell Martin Dubravka to Manchester United rather than simply sending him out on loan.

Eddie Howe has made Nick Pope his clear number one at St James’ Park now, and it seems this will pave the way for Dubravka to leave after playing 130 games for the Magpies.

Man Utd are keen to sign Dubravka and pay a £5million loan fee for the Slovakia international, but further talks will take place today over the deal.

Newcastle will push to offload Dubravka permanently, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be persuaded to go for that.

The player himself is also eager to get the move to United.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano says that Dubravka will now be United’s priority after wrapping up a deal for Ajax winger Antony.

Other signings for Erik ten Hag will likely hinge on what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo and other potential sales.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have had a busy summer bringing in big names like Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, so could do with cashing in on someone like Dubravka in order to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play regulations.