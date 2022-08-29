Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang violently attacked in armed robbery at his home last night

Barcelona striker and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a horrific incident last night as he was burgled and attacked by four men who entered his home.

The 33-year-old left Arsenal for Barca back in January and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer, though The Athletic have now cast doubts over the possibility of him joining Chelsea.

Now, however, El Pais have reported on a far more important issue as Aubameyang and his family were attacked in their home last night.

The Gabon international is said to have been wounded in the attack, while the four men who burgled him were also armed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was burgled and attacked last night
It’s disturbing to hear of this player and his family being put in danger like this, and one hopes the criminals involved will be brought to justice.

Fans of Barcelona, Arsenal and football in general will surely all be wishing Aubameyang the best after this traumatic incident.

